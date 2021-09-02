A multi-million-dollar sports complex may soon find its home in Frankenmuth with the new facility housing football, baseball, soccer and more.
A sprawling 230,000 square foot sports complex, almost four times the size of Freeland Sportszone in Tittabawassee Township, could be active as early as 2023 on what is now a 36-acre soybean field on North Main Street in Frankenmuth Township. The facility is funded mostly with grants and private investments poised for a huge economic impact.
“To really get a big bang for our buck we really would be looking at a facility that's tournament based and so for big tournaments big scale tournaments you need a big facility,” said Jamie Furbush, president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce.
They are still in the very early stages of the project and there is a public-private partnership with the city of Frankenmuth and the Downtown Development Authority. A medical facility is being planned for the complex when a health care industry partner is found.
“The transformation that it could have no only for Frankenmuth in terms of our tourism mix but the entire Saginaw County, Great Lakes Bay Region as well for being really a sports hub,” Furbush said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.