The verdict is: Guilty of all three counts.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is headed to prison on murder and manslaughter charges for killing George Floyd.
“I felt a sense of relief because you never know in these trials how it’s going to come down,” said Terry Pruitt, president of the Saginaw NAACP. “Accountability is extremely important. Nobody’s above the law. I think the trial and verdict today underscores that point.”
Pruitt calls verdict a big step in the right direction.
“For once you saw the blue wall of silence addressed and broken and torn down,” he said. “You had major police officers who testified in that trial and said look what you saw is not what is expected.”
Attorney Ven Johnson said the witnesses in the trial were important.
“Having your own police force and having officers testify against you is a big deal,” Johnson said.
He this trial was unprecedented because so often police aren't charged or get what some regard as a slap on the wrist.
But does he think this case sets a new precedent for how police will be held accountable in the future?
“Short answer I hope so, and yes it should,” Johnson said.
Also watching the verdict was Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
“I’m very happy for the family that they felt justice from the court system came through,” Swanson said. “George Floyd changed American policing forever. And this is yet another step toward healing and the reform that is much needed.”
Swanson says that reform isn’t an overnight process and his office is making strides to bring change and he encourages all law enforcement to follow suit.
“It starts from the top,” Swanson said. “Chiefs and sheriffs need to set the tone of what the culture is within their agencies and we listen to the people. There’s obviously a divide we need to rebuild and it’s going to take both sides but the burden falls on law enforcement.”
