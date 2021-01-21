Mid-Michigan leaders are sharing their experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine to encourage others to get their dose.
Terry Pruitt, the President of the Saginaw Branch of the NAACP talked about his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was inoculated live on the Saginaw County Health Department's Facebook page on Jan. 20.
"I'm suffering no repercussions from the shot. I feel fine," Pruitt said.
He is encouraging people in communities of color to get their shot when they get the chance.
"I believe in the vaccine and we're just trying to encourage other leadership in the community to step up to the plate," Pruitt said.
Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore joined Pruitt on the Facebook live to get her COVID-19 vaccination.
"I actually had reservations, but I started researching it and I found out that it's a 50/50. And so, I want to protect my family and the people I come in contact with," Moore said.
Like Pruitt, she's encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and defeat COVID-19.
"I want to encourage everyone if at all possible, take it. Don't do it because I did it, do it because you researched it," Pruitt said.
Pruitt wants people to know one of the lead developers of the COVID-19 vaccine is Kizzmekia Corbett. She leads the national institutes of health coronavirus vaccine collaboration with Moderna.
"Dr. Corbett in some circles is well known and I think we ought to give her credit. And she's speaking very loudly I think to the African American and communities of color that this is a safe vaccine," Pruitt said.
