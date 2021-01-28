After waiting more than a month, a local long-term care facility is getting the vaccines its been hoping for.
Vicinia Gardens has had a vaccination plan in place since before Christmas.
For Kathryn Deschner, a resident at Vicinia Gardens, it’s a feeling of relief.
“I was afraid to live the rest of my life in a terrible illness that my children would have to look over me more than they have to do right now. And I don’t wanna make any more complications with their life,” Deschner said.
According to Madison Bruce, with the facility, almost all the residents were inoculated. Bruce also received her shot on Thursday.
“I had COVID in March, like pretty bad. Pretty severely. And so to get a vaccine less than a year later, that’s incredible,” Bruce said.
The facility is not requiring its staff to get a shot, but they are educating everyone and strongly encouraging it.
“From what I’ve heard, we were one of the few in Genesee County that hasn’t had it. We waited quite a long time. I know a few of my younger friends have gotten it. So it was a little disheartening there in the beginning to wait around and kinda keep your fingers crossed,” Bruce said.
It has been a long time coming for Vicinia, but residents are excited to get back to normal.
“My son and daughter, we call each other. And if anything is up and good ahead of time, they still give me another call. And it’s wonderful. But yeah, it would be nice for them to come in,” Deschner said.
Vicinia Gardens’ Otsego location will be getting vaccinated next week. Second doses are scheduled for the end of February.
