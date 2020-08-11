Deputies said a Mid-Michigan man has admitted to having a decade-long sexual relationship with his now-pregnant daughter.
Isabella County Sheriff Deputies were called to a dispute between family members on July 30. When they arrived, they learned the dispute was because a 63-year-old Sherman Township man was accused of having sex with his 28-year-old daughter.
Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said that during an interview with investigators, the daughter, who has a disability, admitted to having relations with her father. The woman’s mother told deputies the daughter is now pregnant, and believes the unborn child is the result.
Deputies said that during an interview with detectives a few days later, the suspect admitted to having sexual relationships with his daughter for the last ten years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.