A Genesee County man has been jailed on reckless use of a firearm and felonious assault charges after admitting to firing warning shots at state troopers.
Officers from the Flint Post were investigating a loud music complaint Tuesday night near North Genesee and East Wilson roads. While checking the area troopers heard a male voice yelling, and then the firing of two or three gunshots.
The first shot fired sounded like it was discharged into the yard of the residence, and the following shot(s) sounded closer to the troopers. A male suspect approached the patrol car after troopers activated the overhead lights from the shoulder of the roadway with his hands in the air, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody and later said he fired warning shots because he thought the patrol was either his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend or someone scoping out the area. A weapon was seized from the residence. The suspect is facing reckless use of a firearm and felonious assault charges.
