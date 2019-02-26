A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of having child porn.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, announced the arrest of Christopher Lee Champagne, 41, of Genesee Township.
Investigators said he was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home after officials said it was learned he was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.
After the digital evidence was examined, Champagne was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and ten counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
