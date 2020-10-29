A team of FBI agents arrested Justen Watkins, 25, from Bad Axe, and Alfred Gorman, 35 from Taylor on Oct. 29.
According to a Michigan State Police and FBI affidavit, Watkins was the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, a violent white supremacist group.
Michigan State Police and an FBI affidavit say The Base is a neo-Nazi group with an extremist ideology that recruits and plans to train individuals with the goal of carrying out violent acts against the United States. Its goals include inciting a race war and creating a white ethno-state.
The Base was founded in 2018 by U.S.-born neo-Nazi Rinaldo Nazzaro, who now lives in Russia.
“They portrayed themselves as vigilant soldiers, they’re defending the European race against a broken system that has been infected by Jewish values,” said Carolyn Normandin with the Michigan chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office charged the men with gang membership, using a computer to commit a crime, and unlawful posting of a message. All told, up to 26 years possible in prison.
The two men are linked to a December 2019 event in Dexter.
The affidavit alleges a local family was terrorized by the men who “took a menacing photograph at the location to threaten, intimidate, and harass the occupants of the home”.
“If you are embracing hard core white supremacist ideology, or survivalism, or any of those kind of extremist ideologies, you can find like-minded people on the internet,” Normandin said. “In Michigan, militia groups have been part of our landscape for more than thirty years. And I don’t think it’s surprising to note, with such divisiveness in the country, that groups that like to sow discord and feed off of divisiveness and anti-government things have a home in communities where they think they can flourish,” said Carolyn Normandin with the Michigan chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.
The Base used to use telegram channels to communicate.
“The problem is, now some of this extremist rhetoric is being found on more normal digital platforms like Instagram or Facebook or Twitter,” Normandin explained.
The affidavit explains the white supremacists wrongly believed the family’s address belonged to Daniel Harper, host of a podcast critical of the neo-Nazi movement ‘I don’t speak German’.
“Although they organize on digital platforms a lot of times, their organization has real-world implications,” Normandin explained.
The FBI affidavit says The Base has a logo, leadership structure, and defined membership criteria, making it a gang under Michigan law.
The documents also outlined a hate camp, and tactical and firearms training base members took part in.
“I think all extremist groups have the potential for being domestic terrorism groups. If violence is involved, or harm in any way to any community member is involved, it crosses the line,” said Normandin.
It’s the latest crackdown on extremism in Michigan and comes three weeks after the FBI said it foiled a plot by a militia group and anti-government extremists to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.
