A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested for the third time, accused of driving while intoxicated.
Michigan State Police were called to M-32 near Salina Road in Alpena County on Oct. 14 for reports of a vehicle swerving all over the road.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Troopers found the vehicle and stopped the driver for improper lane use.
The driver, Gregory Pyne, 62, of Harrison, displayed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. Sobriety tests were done, and he was arrested and taken to jail.
On Nov. 3 he was arraigned on one count of felony operating while intoxicated, third offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.