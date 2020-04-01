A 40-year-old man has been arrested, accused of killing a 28-year-old woman in a Genesee County home.
Richfield Township Police were sent to Davison Hills Mobile Home Community on March 31 at 12:52 p.m. for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they found Sidney Szewczyk, of Davison, dead in the home.
Investigators said she had been killed, and a Davison man was arrested and charged with open murder. He is currently awaiting extradition from Kentucky.
