A Goodrich man has been charged, accused of accosting children for immoral purposes.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Ryan Michael Coates, 38, of Goodrich, for criminal sexual conduct and accosting children for immoral purposes.
Coates was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that child sexually abusive materials were being shared on the internet.
Following the search warrant to his residence, Coates was arrested and charged on Oct. 10 with three counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, four counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct second degree, and one count accosting children for immoral purposes.
