A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accusing of possessing child porn.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Todd Allen Agar, 50 of Burton, for possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.
Agar was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, MSP reports. The investigation was initiated when his Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) supervising parole agent learned that Agar was in possession of child sexually abusive materials.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Agar was charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material. Agar was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.