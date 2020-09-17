A Linden man has been charged with possession of child porn.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced that Jared Mikael Newman, 26, surrendered himself to the court following an investigation.
Officials say digital evidence was seized from his home after it was learned that he was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.
He was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
