Just Frost is using a little elbow grease to clean up headstones at Jerome Township Cemetery in Sanford on this fourth of July.
“I saw that condition it was in and just couldn’t leave it,” said Frost.
Frost’s interest in cemeteries started our personal finding gravesites attached to this lineage, but after visiting this cemetery, it turned into something bigger.
“When I got to the cemetery, I started to realize there was a lot of need for people to clean up stuff,” said Frost.
Just five days ago, the cemetery looked completely different with a clutter of leaves, tall grass, dirty headstones and so much more. But after Frost got to work, it’s now in better shape.
“Just getting it to look presentable for the holiday weekend for people who want to come up here,” said Frost.
On a day all about freedom, Frost is making sure those who fought for that very thing are remembered properly.
“We replaced 23 flags yesterday on veteran’s gravesites,” said Frost. “Nobody deserves to be remembered the way some of these people are being remembered.”
It’s going to take some time to tidy up the cemetery.
He has about 60 headstones that still need to be reset, but he says it doesn’t matter because he wants those buried here to be dignified.
“It’s something near and dear to me to make sure these people have names and stories,” said Frost.
(1) comment
Very first word in this story is a typo.... my name is Justin Frost..... not Just
