A local man in concerned about where veterans will turn when funding runs out for a volunteer-based program.
"I was devastated, you know it's such an important program."
Fred Honerkamp is a volunteer for buddy to buddy. It's a state program for veterans that lost its funding because Governor Gretchen Whitmer cut it from the state budget.
"When you cross off a line item there's people at the end of the line item,” Fred said. “People that need our help and now we can't give it."
He says Buddy to Buddy is there for veterans when other programs can't be.
"We fill in the cracks,” Fred said. “We help veterans find solutions. We connect them with the right people."
Now that the state funding is drying up, Fred says the end for Buddy to Buddy is near.
"Everybody will be basically fired in December,” he said. “We're all volunteers so there's not going to be a big pay cut. But the devastation to the veterans of the state of Michigan is tremendous."
Fred worries about where the veterans who depend on Buddy to Buddy, will be able to turn to once the program is gone.
"I would ask the governor to reconsider,” Fred said. “There's casualties of war and this is one that we can't lose."
