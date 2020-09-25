A local man passed away several days after losing control of his vehicle and going into a ditch.
The Huron County Sheriff said Carl Childs, 71, of Fairgrove, was hauling potatoes on the 21st when he went off Maxwell Road near Bach Road, injuring himself.
Carl was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, but the department learned he passed away on Sept. 24th from injuries.
Around 18 tons of potatoes had to be cleaned up following the accident.
