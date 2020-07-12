Life Church Michigan is at it again.
Lead Pastor Jonathan Herron invited TV5 to the church on July 12 because they’re surprising a family from Bay City during today’s church service.
After TV5 aired a recent donation from Life Church Michigan in Saginaw County to a family in need, Jonathan Herron said a viewer reached out to him with a big donation – a van to be given away to someone in need.
“I mean it’s great to have the good news making the news,” said Herron.
Herron is the Lead Pastor at Life Church and says he knew exactly where this can needed to go.
He said Ashleigh Lee is a mother of six living in Bay City with no mode of transportation after the recent passing of her mother, so Herron says this donation aligned perfectly.
“You always want to be a part of a movement that is able to love on and bless others and we have the privilege of being part of that,” said Herron. “All because somebody saw the story on WNEM, contacted us and said ‘Hey, I want to donate this used van.’ It’s got new breaks, he redid everything, paid for everything, the tax title, he said just give it to her, I want to be anonymous. That blows me away.”
As for Lee, she says she’s simply thankful.
“Thank you so much, my family truly appreciates it,” said Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.