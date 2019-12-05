A Mid-Michigan man has been found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend with a knife.
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said Jason Malik Maddox, 40, was convicted of felonious assault and domestic violence for an incident that happened in May in Flint Township.
Prosecutors said trial testimony showed that Maddox and his girlfriend were arguing when he punched her in the face, hit her in the head with the handle of a knife, bit her in the arm, and threatened to kill her and her children. It was the victim’s 11-year-old son who climbed out a window and used a neighbor’s phone to call 911.
One witness, who had previously dated Maddox, testified she was assaulted by him and he strangled her until she blacked out.
“This case had its challenges with a victim who was reluctant to testify against her boyfriend,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “Fortunately, the jury was able to see the situation for what it was and find the defendant guilty,” he said. “We will always stand up for victims of domestic violence even in cases where a victim is having difficulties standing up for themselves,” he said. “Domestic violence is a serious issue and many times victims are intimidated, fearful, and otherwise reluctant to pursue charges. It is those victims who need our advocacy the most,” Prosecutor Leyton said.
As a four-time habitual offender, Maddox faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.
