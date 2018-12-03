Like many people throughout the state, Kenneth Bauer is a diehard Michigan fan. His love for the Wolverines began when he was a young boy.
The 80-year-old from St. Louis continued to attend a few games here and there with family and friends until the early seventies, when he decided to make a bigger commitment.
He started getting season tickets in 1971, and has not missed a home game since then.
Bauer doesn't go alone. He'll bring his wife, other family members, or friends to games. He never lets his guests pay for their seats.
Bauer says going to the games is fun, but it wouldn't be the same without sharing the experience with the people he cares about most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.