A Mid-Michigan man has died, and his wife was severely injured in a crash.
It happened at 6:38 p.m. on West Saginaw Road, near N. Geneva Road, in Midland County’s Warren Township.
The sheriff’s office said 88-year-old Elmer Vinton, of Flint, was driving eastbound on W. Saginaw Road on July 10 when his truck left the road, hit a driveway embankment, and overturned.
His wife, Patricia Vinton, 86, was in the front passenger seat.
Both were taken to the hospital where Mr. Vinton passed away.
Mrs. Vinton was hospitalized with severe injuries.
The investigation into the cause continues.
Deputies said both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
