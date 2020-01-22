A Shiawassee County man is getting an outpour of support following an incredible act of honesty.
“Just because I did something right people want to do something for me. There’s so much there, so much joy,” said Howard Kirby.
Kirby has no regrets after he found over $43,000 in a couch he purchased from the thrift store and returned it.
“All this happening, I just thank everybody for that,” Kirby said.
Kirby admits that returning the money wasn’t the first thing that came to mind since he needed a new roof and lives on a fixed income. He said he just couldn’t keep it.
Since Kirby’s story aired, people from across the country started reaching out to him.
Kirby found $43,170 in a footstool cushion that he brought from the Habitat for Humanity.
He returned the cash to the family who made the donation to the store.
The money belonged to Kim Newberry’s grandfather who passed away last year.
Kirby said the family has since formed a special bond with him and they are looking at ways of repaying him, even though he said he’s not looking for that.
“I think I got something that $43,000 just isn’t going to buy if I kept it, and that is friendship,” Kirby said.
Kirby said the Newberry’s offered to get him a new roof for his home, but thanks to Habitat for Humanity and another local builder, that is already in the works.
Kirby said an attorney told him that he could keep the money, but his faith told him that giving it back was the right thing to do.
“I know that there have been other comments, my son brought up on saying that I was crazy for doing it, well yeah I am crazy. I’m crazy for Christ,” Kirby said.
Kirby said it feels good to do the right thing. Mostly because of the example he’s setting for his kids and grandkids.
“My children say I’m proud of you, makes me think I did something right, and I love my children,” Kirby said.
A GoFundMe for Kirby has already raised more than $2,200. If you would like to donate, click here.
