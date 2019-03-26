A man was hospitalized after deputies said he caught on fire while burning leaves.
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Point Charity Drive in Caseville Township at around 3:17 p.m. on March 25.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said that 35-year-old Allen B. Fisher was apparently stomping out some of the burning leaves when his overalls caught fire.
His father and a neighbor extinguished the flames, and were removing his burnt clothing as two deputies arrived, Hanson said.
Deputy Alex Jobes, who is an EMT, then coordinated a helicopter evacuation to a hospital in Pigeon.
Fisher was then transported to another hospital for treatment of burns from the waist down.
His condition is unclear at this point.
