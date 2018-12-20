For most families this time of year, it just isn't Christmas without a tree. Maybe you assemble yours from a box. Either way, can you imagine have a Christmas without one?
"It's been in the community for 62 years, I've been here for about 32," Bill Giorgis said.
You could say Bill Giorgis is a staple in the Saginaw community, much like your Christmas tree is at home.
He's owned Mike's Wrecker for more than 30 years.
He believes that you can't really be a part of a community without giving back to your neighbors.
"A lot of people reach out and do things in different ways. Whether it's providing meals like the boys at the Savoy do at Thanksgiving, helping the soup kitchen, the Mustard Seed, the Underground Railroad or the CAN Council. All of these places need your support year-round," Giorgis said.
So, when a truck carrying a load of trees went off the road in Sanford back in November, his guys were there.
"Some of the trees busted through the roof and went outside the load, and we had to clean up all the Christmas trees," Giorgis recounted.
He ended up submitting a $1,500 salvage bid.
The insurance company accepted, and he explained what happened next.
"We ended up buying about 500-700 trees that comprised the load."
Bill says he really didn't know what they were going to do with all of them.
"So, then I started reaching out to local community organizations to see who can use some trees, and who can help us distribute these trees to people in need," Giorgis explained.
It's that Christmastime staple he realized a lot of people can't afford to have.
"It's a hard thing in our community for a lot of people, and a lot of people live constantly on the edge here."
They dropped off 50 trees at Old Town Christian Outreach, then 50 more when those were gone, but Bill was just getting started.
"The Al-Anon group on Niagra, we dropped off trees there. We dropped off trees at the East Side Soup Kitchen. So, they still have some trees left," Giorgis said.
Bill still has quite a few at the office. He says people see his sign that reads, 'Trees, X-mas. $10 OBO', and say, "I thought they were free!"
They are, but if you can afford a little something, it will go right back to people that need it this Christmas.
"We've had people who have donated more money than the cost of a tree because they know the money's gonna go to other people in need in the community. So, it's a really great thing," Giorgis said.
It's great for Bill and his family at Mike's Wrecker, too.
"In January, we lost one of our employees, Tom. He was killed by a drunk driver. Bob, his best friend, that actually got him the job here, has delivered over 250 Christmas trees," Giorgis said.
So, if you can't afford the Christmas cheer this year, Bill is picking up the tab.
If you can spare a donation, pay it forward to another family that needs a tree, too.
"People don't have to have a lot of money to reach out, but can touch people in so many ways, this year," Giorgis said.
There are still quite a few trees left at the main office of Mike's Wrecker, on Hess Avenue, in Saginaw.
Bill says they even purchased several tree stands, and even some strings of lights for folks that don't have those essentials, either.
