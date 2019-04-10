A Mid-Michigan man won $1,500 after guessing when a car would fall through the ice.
Back in February, Jim Schoen of Saginaw County’s Thomas Township, entered a contest with the Rotary Club of Iron Mountain.
For $10, he got three guesses about when a car would go through the ice.
When the car went in Monday at 8:51 a.m., he was named the winner.
“She told me I won, and I said, wow, are you serious? And she said, oh yes, I’m serious,” Schoen said.
But when he got the call, he was initially skeptical.
“I get an awful lot of robocalls and stuff. And when she called she said, is this Jim, and I said, who is this? And she told me who it was, and right when she told me who it was I knew why she was calling.”
Jim said he’ll use his winnings to pay some bills and celebrate with his family.
