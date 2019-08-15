A Genesee County man’s routine visit to Mike’s Super Save to buy a Millionaire Maker instant game ticket led to an extraordinary payday.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game. Mike’s Super Save is located at G3283 South Saginaw Street in Burton.
“I always buy my tickets at Mike’s,” said the 56-year-old player. “Sometimes I play Club Keno, but usually I buy instant games. The Millionaire Maker ticket caught my eye, so I bought one.
“I scratched the ticket off in the parking lot and a wave of excitement hit me as soon as I revealed the ‘1MIL’ symbol!”
The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans use his winnings to retire early.
Players have won more than $37 million playing Millionaire Maker, which launched in April. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $61 million in prizes remain, including seven $1 million top prizes and 41 $5,000 prizes.
Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.
In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.