A local man born with a rare disorder is asking the public for help with funding for a retreat supporting people with the same disorder.
“The way I look at it is, we are who we are, it is what it is, and it will be what it will be,” Terry Field said.
Field, 39, from Midland County was born with no bones in his face due to a rare condition called Treacher Collins.
Field said that growing up different wasn’t easy.
“I had people pick on me when I was younger,” Field said.
He said that he still gets weird looks from strangers.
“I’m used to it,” Field said.
His condition requires serious treatment and more surgeries than anyone can imagine.
“20 to 25 maybe, if not a little more,” Field said.
Field has metal in many spots in his face and head. He has no ears or ear canals and can hear using a device that detects vibration.
Some might agree that the odds are stacked against him, but Field said that it’s on you if you have a problem with him.
“It don’t matter what people think and what they say like I said, you are who you are,” Field said.
Field and his wife Rachel wants to go to a retreat for people with the same disorder. The retreat is in Philadelphia and they can’t afford to pay for it on their own.
They hope this year is different with help from the community.
Field said it would be refreshing to meet others just like him.
“Just to see what everyone else has to say and as far as I know, I’m the only one that’s around this area,” Field said.
If you would like to help Terry and donate to his GoFundMe campaign, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.