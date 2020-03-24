While most are feeling isolated, especially those in nursing homes, one local medical care facility is using technology to change that.
The staff at Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe decided to try something a little different with their residents.
TV5 spoke to the organizers about their messages made with love.
“They were holding like a piece of paper and it had like what they wanted to say to their loved ones like one of our gentlemen had ‘bring me a beer’ just cute little thinks to keep the contact,” Lori Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski said the staff wants families to know that while they can’t come to visit their loved ones, they are being taken care of.
“We hope they know that we’re giving all of our residents our love as well as their love and we’re keeping them happy and keeping them busy and um we just hope they have a sense of calm with that,” Kozlowski said.
The staff didn’t stop with just messages, they also decided to send out virtual hugs from residents as well. They posted pictures on Facebook as family members commented to return the love.
“We just want to make it as special as we can for every single person and every single family,” Kozlowski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.