Midland Owen Tien and his group MakeMedical have made devices for the medical field in the past, but when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted the company, they found themselves on the front lines as they turned their operation into making arms to fight the virus.
They first started by making face shields for health workers, but when the ventilator shortage was exposed, they were approached by doctors at the University of Michigan asking them to find a way to make a splitter for a device.
“One patient would be coming off this line and another patient would be coming off this line,” said Tien. “The person on this line was getting control from the ventilator and then we are using our vent-me to control the ventilation to the second patient. So what this device does is prevents too much pressure from going through and affecting the patient’s lungs.”
And it does matter which side of the splitter that the patient is on.
“You use the ventilator for the person who requires the higher pressure who is going to be a person that has a bigger body size, stiffer lungs or has more affect from the diseases,” said Tien. “So, ideally, the ventilator controls the pressure for the sicker patient and our device is controlling the pressure for the healthier patients.”
At this time, only 25 have been approved for use. Tien hopes they are never put into use.
“How often describe it is that splitting ventilators is bad,” said Tien. “Splitting ventilators with our device is less bad. If you are using our device, it makes the decisions less tough.”
Tien says if this was a normal year, getting government approval for the splitter would take at least 18 months at best. With the emergency authorization, they were able to get it done in three weeks.
