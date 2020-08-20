Three men were arrested for carrying concealed weapons as Michigan State Police investigate an incident with a large gang of bikers.
Troopers were called to a home on Long Lake Road in Alpena on Saturday, August 15, after a report of around 30 motorcyclists surrounding a home and pounding on the door. The motorcyclists were gone before troopers arrived, and it isn’t clear why they were there.
A group of motorcyclists were found and 8 motorcycles, along with a pickup truck, were stopped on Johnson Street near Woodward for moving violations, troopers reported.
MSP said the motorcyclists were displaying colors/patches from three motorcycle clubs, the “Outlaws”, “Black Pistons”, and the “Pariahs”. According to investigators, there were a total of 12 men, all from the Saginaw and Flint region, in the group.
Troopers searched the truck and occupants and found narcotics, three pistols, brass knuckles, and an assortment of knives.
Three men in the truck, a 30-year-old from Clio, a 41-year-old from Burton, and a 44-year-old from Flushing, were arrested on various charges and jailed in Alpena County.
Their names have not been released, pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.