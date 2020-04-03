Unemployment and a pandemic can leave many people feeling hopeless but a local organization can offer help.
"I think because of this crisis and the fear of the unknown,” Barb Smith said. “We are all somewhat vulnerable, feeling a little helpless."
It's no surprise that a global pandemic coupled with social distancing can make some people feel a little down.
But there is hope!
Barb Smith is the executive director of the Suicide Resource & Response Network in Saginaw.
She says there are things people can do to feel better.
"I think when we become helpful to other people, it helps decrease our helplessness,” Smith said. “Being helpful to others will help us with our own helplessness. And that will really minimize some of the fear that we have. "
Smith says her organization hasn't had an uptick of people calling regarding suicide but there have been a lot of concerned people reaching out for help.
"So many people are fearful of the future, but we’re not really embracing what we could be doing right now, right?” she said. “We are focusing on what we do not have control over. Instead of being in the moment now and doing the things that can help us feel helpful.'
Some tips according to smith is to reach out. Stay connected and to make sure you are checking in with the people in your life that might be suffering.
"I just got a knock on the door and the neighbor sent us over some muffins,” she said. “Left them at the door how great is that? So, there’s things that we can do online. Facetime friends, who we know are feeling isolated."
