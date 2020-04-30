Heidi Bruder is not a typical teacher.
“Hey guys, Happy Wednesday!” said Bruder to her students. “This is wacky Wednesday. I want you to identify the subject, the verb or verb phrase.”
Bruder is a middle school language arts and social studies teacher at Calvary Christian Academy in West Branch.
“Go ahead and get out your five-a-day language review,” said Bruder in the video.
Ever since the coronavirus closed schools and forced teachers to deliver lesson plans online, Bruder’s been making themed videos like these and posting them to her class’s Facebook group by 9 a.m. daily.
“I’ve been tramping through the jungle searching for the elusive student,” said Bruder. “I haven’t seen one for weeks.”
“I want them to sign in each day so that just with the thought ‘Oh, what’s Mrs. Bruder going to be wearing or what’s she going to be looking like,’ because if they do that, I’ve got them. Then I can teach,” said Bruder.
As you can imagine, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
Her students say she makes learning fun and parents add that they can’t wait to see her look each day.
“Now that people know I’m doing this, I’m getting ideas from people saying ‘Hey, have you tried this?,’” said Bruder. “I can make it four more weeks and 16 more costumes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.