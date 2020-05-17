A local military museum is battling nature as rising waters put the U.S.S. Edson in danger.
“We’re trying to raise money to do the work that needs to be done to stop the flooding,” said Michael Kegley, President of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.
Kegley says they’ve been trying to raise money to better protect the ship and their grounds from rising waters, especially in the spring.
“We, of course, are closed right now due to the virus until the governor lets us put people on board again, but our big problem right now is flooding,” said Kegley. “We are losing our land faster than we can shake a stick. We’ve lost about 15 feet of our shorefront.”
Kegley says this isn’t a new issue, so they had plans in place to build a new seawall complete with money from the government to do so, but he says the pandemic changed that plan.
“We would like to put in a steel seawall which is in excess of $200,000 just for this spot right here,” said Kegley. “We did have the money through the state, but it was vetoed because of this pandemic. We may get it back in the future, who knows, so right now we’re going to put in a temporary burm of soil to hold the water back and right now we need around $7,500 for that project.”
So, they’re sending out a distress call and asking the community to help save the ship.
“We lost over $28,000 in the last month just in people that came aboard for meetings and sleepovers and we have a budget of only $55,000 a month right now to sustain and just to keep the ship open so we’re hoping we can get people to go on our GoFundMe page and support us from the community,” said Jerry Kuhn, a board member for the museum.
Kuhn says keeping the U.S.S. Edson safe would benefit more than just them.
“You know, we’re a number one tourism area in the area,” said Kuhn. “They come from all over. Mike was telling me this morning they come from overseas even to see the ship so it’s a lot of benefits to the people of this area to have the ship here for our businesses and stuff.”
