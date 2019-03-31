A young college student wanted to bring more entertainment options to the city of Flint, that’s why he organized an all Flint fashion show.
At the Rec Center on Dort Highway, the glitz and glamour of this Flint focused fashion show all came from the mind of 18-year-old Mario Boone.
“I got into fashion by stuff from my childhood, I didn’t grow up with a lot,” Mario said. “I grew up with enough, but I wanted more.”
It’s that passion, that led Mario into designing his own clothing line at a young age, along with the help of his younger brother Armoni.
Armoni credits his brother as his inspiration.
“Me and my brother can accomplish many things together if we just put our minds to it and keep grinding,” Armoni said.
Now Mario’s talent has led to a fashion show featuring the works of Flint’s own designers, vendors, and models.
Terresha Moore, who said she discovered Mario’s clothing line at another fashion show, wanted the chance to work with him.
“It doesn’t really matter when you start or how you start, but the fact he’s so young and he’s getting right to it. I admire that,” Moore said.
For Mario, he hopes to inspire others with his work, saying none of this would’ve been possible without hard work and determination.
“And my clothing line stands for always living it up and never settling for less, always going above and beyond every time you do something,” Mario said. “It’s more than a logo, it’s about who we are and what we stand for in this community.”
Mario plans to help put on another event on Aug. 10 called Flint Drop Fest, featuring sex stages for music and to promote local artists.
