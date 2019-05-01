We all probably have a grandfather or uncle that has lost their hair. For women, it can be an even more devastating life change. But one local mom is embracing her hair loss.
On Marisa Kimmel’s YouTube blog she explained to her viewers, “Hi guys! I asked you guys on Instagram if you were interested in hearing my story and me explaining why I look like this and why I don’t have any hair”.
Kimmel’s story doesn’t begin or end with her hair loss, but it is the symbolic book cover that everyone seems to notice first. At just nine-years-old Kimmel was first diagnosed with Alopecia. Now, 17 years later she’s documenting her life as a bald woman on YouTube.
“Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes me to look like this,” said Kimmel.
When Kimmel isn’t busy working on her vlog, the Bay County native usually has her hands full with her 6-month-old son, Abraham. She also goes out on photoshoots, both behind and in front of the camera.
“I guess that’s where it started, was one photographer and then a couple others would message me through social media. Then I bought my own camera and started taking self-portraits,” said Kimmel.
The woman you see now is vibrant and confident, but Kimmel says it wasn’t always that way. Her journey to accepting herself as a bald woman wasn’t easy.
“A couple years into it I had steroid shots, so hundreds of little shots in whatever bald spots I had. Once I started high school I stopped all treatments because I realized there was no cure; so why am I putting myself through all this false hope? It was just awful,” said Kimmel.
Once the spots were too noticeable to hide, Kimmel turned to her last option to try and fit in.
“My parents bought me a wig. And the first time I wore it to school a boy, who I don’t think realized it was a wig, said ‘why does your hair look so weird?’ and that’s all it took. I cried and went home and never wore it to school again,” said Kimmel.
With help from her now husband, Drew, Kimmel took a huge leap of faith. “A couple of months into us dating I was like, ‘Let’s just cut my hair off’. So, one night I put the rest of my hair in a pony tail, I cut it off and then Drew shaved my head and that was it,” she said.
Now with a dramatically different look, Kimmel’s mission is to show that bald is beautiful. And whatever you have going on is beautiful too.
“Be brave. The hard days are going to happen but also the good days are coming too,” said Kimmel.
To see her vlog, click here.
To get more information about Alopecia, click here.
