Students, parents and teachers have a lot of questions and concerns when heading into the new school year.
“The whole COVID thing, I just don’t know what’s right and wrong at this point,” said Larae Stuemke.
Stuemke is a mother of two with an 11-year-old and a 14-year old. She says it’s a tough decision on whether she is ready for in-person learning.
“They want to go to school,” said Stuemke. “They miss their friends.”
For Stuemke, that doesn’t justify putting her kids at risk.
“I think we are going to go with virtual learning,” said Stuemke. “That’s the best decision for our family. Both kids have asthma, so there’s underlying health conditions.”
Teachers are also working to find the best way to address the new school year, and according to Frank Burger, a teacher and the President of the Carman Ainsworth Education Association, his school is still ironing out the safe way to start the school year up.
“It only takes one student, one staff member being infected and the other thing that is concerning is that a lot of people can be infected with the virus and be asymptomatic so you don’t know if someone has it when they come into your classroom,” said Burger.
Burger says his school district is continuing negotiations when it comes to safety regulations including how they will regulate face masks and social distancing.
“I want to make sure schools are safe for all students and all staff members,” said Burger.
As for Stuemke, she says virtual learning will take some getting used to and she still wonders how some programs work in the age of COVID-19.
“I’ve submitted a few questions and concerns that I have,” said Stuemke. “One plays in band and one is in choir. They still are going to be offering those? And band, how do you wear a mask and you can’t?”
