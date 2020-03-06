Black Balloon Day is a day intended to highlight the epidemic of overdose deaths, and among recent casualties is a Mid-Michigan man whose mother told TV5 her loss inspired her to prevent similar tragedies for others.
"My life changed forever," said Lisa Duso, whose son died as a result of an overdose.
Duso's son Daniel Cunningham was 32 when he died on Oct. 18, 2019.
"It was actually 4:44 in the morning," said Duso. "My husband woke me up and said the police are here. I knew what it was and who it was before I even answered the door."
Duso reached out to us for Black Balloon Day. She has a few balloons up at her Bay City home.
"And that's what Black Balloon Day is about," said Duso. "To remember those ones that lost their lives and how they are not forgotten."
Duso said it would mean a lot to her to see black balloons flying everywhere.
"It would mean that people remember, I guess it's not so much that they remember, but that they don't forget," said Duso.
According to the latest statistics, drug overdose took the lives of 70,000 people in the United States in 2017 which was the leading cause of accidental death that year.
That's a number Duso said she will spend the rest of her days trying to reduce.
"If I could touch one person, so one mom doesn't have to go through because it's constant," said Duso. "He's in my mind everyday, you think about him. And I just don't want him to be forgotten."
