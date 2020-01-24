“It was a miracle,” said Amanda Gutierrez, after receiving a liver transplant.
This is exactly what this mother of five needed to stay alive. We first introduced you to Amanda Gutierrez in July. She suffered from stage four liver failure and time was ticking.
Luckily, the 33-year-old from Columbiaville got the news she was waiting for.
“Prayers answers,” said Amanda Gutierrez.
Amanda Gutierrez said cirrhosis of the liver runs in her family and caused her liver failure.
Doctors told her the only way she could get better was to get a donated liver, but Amanda had trouble finding a match. At one point in the hospital, she didn’t think she would make it.
“I was just thinking, should I write letters to my kids individually? Should I do a little video to them? ‘Cause ya know, I seriously thought this was the end of it. Like, I was going to be gone,” said Amanda Gutierrez.
Amanda said she finally received a liver on Christmas eve at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
It belonged to a stranger who had passed away. She said her and her children couldn’t thank this person enough.
“I didn’t know how close she was to dying, but I was really scared,” said Annabelle Gutierrez, her daughter.
Her children said they are excited to have their mom back.
“I’m really happy that she is okay because I couldn’t imagine losing my mom,” said Annabelle.
“It was heartbreaking because I missed them so much,” said Amanda Gutierrez. “I can do all that stuff. I can be a mom again.”
Amanda Gutierezz said she is now on the road to recovery. She said she does take over fifteen pills a day, but eventually, she said doctors will ween her off of them.
Amanda said she hopes to one day meet the family of the person that gave her the gift of life.
“I think it would mean a lot to let them know it’s getting good use,” said Amanda Gutierrez. “It helped a mom. It let five kids keep their mom.”
Amanda said she plans to host an event in the future to help raise awareness for organ donation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with bills and other expenses from this procedure and illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.