A local museum is providing take and make art activity kits for the community.
The Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University has been providing online activities for the community to take part in, but decided to offer the kits as well.
“We know that many people, especially youth, are in need of something fun and educational to do during this time of COVID-19,” Museum Director Megan McAdow said. “And many do not have access to computers, or art supplies. That’s why we are creating these all-inclusive art activity kits for our community.”
The museum partnered with Kingdom Life Ministries in Saginaw which gave out 175 art kits during its regular food distribution.
The museum also partnered with the Youth Protection Council in Saginaw which received 100 art activity kits.
The local Child and Family Services will be distributing the kits as well, the museum said.
