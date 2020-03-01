With just days left before the primary in Michigan, and one month until the Census rolls out, local civic leaders are asking residents to participate.
“This is our launch effort, the NAACP is very heavily involved with getting people out to vote,” said Terry Pruitt, president of the NAACP’s Saginaw branch.
The branch hosted a kickoff meeting on March 1 to discuss both the Census and the election, and how to get involved.
“We’re really involved with making sure that we get everybody counter, especially in some of our populations where we know historically, there have been undercounts,” said Pruitt.
Leaders also stressed the importance of fair elections and how the Census can affect a community.
“Lots of funding and resources and services that are available to our citizens in this community are derived directly from the number of people that get counted,” said Pruitt.
The meeting also included a keynote speech from Saginaw County Clerk Michael Hanley and State Representative Vanessa Guerra who stressed the importance of zoning in the region.
“The reason why a lot of voters, 61% of voters, supported the redistricting commission is because we firmly believe politicians should not be able to draw the maps that they are then running for,” said Guerra.
For the NAACP, they’re pulling all the stops to get the word out.
“The education process, help people understand options they have in voting this year,” said Pruitt.
Forty percent of the state’s funding comes from the federal government and the amount of money depends on the Census participation. Leader say now is a time for your voices to be heard.
“The questionnaire will only take seven, eight, maybe ten minutes,” said Pruitt. “We really do want people in our community to participate in the Census.”
For more information on this year’s Census, click here.
