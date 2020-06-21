The head of a Mid-Michigan NAACP branch criticized President Donald Trump after Trump’s return to the campaign trail this weekend in Tulsa.
Trump did not get his expected full house at the Bok Arena but did hit talking points to fire up his base.
“American has watched left-wing radicals burn down buildings, loot businesses,” said Trump.
Trump spoke about violence during otherwise mostly peaceful protests over police brutality.
“When I say the looters, the anarchists, they say ‘What a terrible thing for the president to say,’” said Trump.
Trump also took a stand on cultural issues facing the country like confederate statues and monuments being torn down.
“The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments,” said Trump.
The President of the NAACP Bay City Branch Darold Newtown told TV5 that the statues represent something deeper in the black community.
“Every time we look at one of them, it’s a constant reminder of a time we want to move on from, and they should be taken down,” said Newton.
The president also used racially-charged language about the pandemic.
“Kung flu,” said Trump.
Newton said Trump is avoiding a long-standing issue in America.
“He still hasn’t addressed this 400 years of racism and where we are right now in the country with race relations and the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Newton. “He hasn’t provided any comfort or solutions.”
As the election season ramps up, Newton says, moving forward, the best way to address the issues is by heading to the polls in November.
“I’m just hoping that individuals in the Great Lakes Bay Region take that to the heart when they go to the pools or they send in their absentee ballot,” said Newton.
