“I would like to see a city where law enforcement is looked up on as protectors of the city and friends as opposed to some people who are not,” said Carl Williams with the NAACP.
Williams also works with Alpact, a group of advocates who work to mend the relationship and trust between police and the community.
“If people know ‘I’m going to be held accountable for my actions,’ then the more likely they’ll do all the things that are appropriate,” Williams said. “So, I have no problems asking and demanding accountability.”
That’s why he’s glad to see former Saginaw Police Officer Adam Collier being charged for his actions on July 11. Collier is accused of hitting a handcuffed woman getting into a patrol car then striking her three times after she spit at him.
Collier is charged with misconduct and two counts of assault.
“The positive thing about all of it to me is it definitely opens up the conversation for both accountability and support both ways for the City of Saginaw,” Williams said.
He says to hold the police accountable is one thing, but they need the proper support as well. He gave me an example of another city trying to change the way mental health calls are handled.
“They have worked it out to make sure if such a call comes up, people who work in mental health go to see about the situation,” he said. “As opposed to what we have in most states where police are asked to deal with it when they really don’t have the training to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.