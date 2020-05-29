Protests in Minneapolis quickly turning to riots after the fatal arrest of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck.
“When you're constantly seeing the injustice and the murders and no impunity then people are angry their bitter,” said Darold Newton, President of the Bay City NAACP. “They want solutions they want justice.”
Newton says the unrest and chaos in Minneapolis was bound to happen.
“People have been speaking out for decades on police brutality, equal justice and just wanting fairness,” he said.
Something that he says fell on deaf ears, and now it’s no surprise that protesters are taking matters into their own hands.
“This rioting and protest is a way to gain the attention when they tried to speak out and be heard,” Newton said. “It doesn’t surprise me.”
Saginaw NAACP President Terry Pruitt says, as an African American male, he's dealt with the same situations we're seeing today involving police brutality, but thankfully it didn't cost him his life
“I’ve certainly had some encounters that weren’t very pleasant with police and I walk away from those situations knowing and understanding that it was all about race,” Pruitt said.
Both Newton and Pruitt agree that they don't condone the riots and violence, but they do understand it.
They understand the cry for help and justice from the black community.
“We've got to get past this we've got to get past beyond just talking about it,” Pruitt said.
“This is America we're all in this together, when we fight together we win together,” Newton said.
