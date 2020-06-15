Protests have rekindled across the country after another black man was killed by a police officer.
“Another dead man in America at the hands of police, which is beyond tragic,” said Darold Newton, president of the NAACP Bay City chapter.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot in a Wendy’s parking lot by Atlanta police on Friday. It happened just weeks after the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the nation.
Police responded to the Wendy’s after reports of Brooks falling asleep in the drive-thru. He failed a sobriety test, resisted arrest, and took a taser from one of the officers.
Brooks was shot twice in the back and died from his injuries.
“I was more than outraged,” Newton said. “It’s not considered a deadly or lethal weapon. So therefore, a fleeing man in my opinion does not pose a threat.”
Newton compared the situation to Floyd’s death. He said although they were two different situations, neither of them required lethal force.
“As Mr. Brooks did state, ‘let me walk home.’ You know, let me walk home is just the same almost as ‘I can’t breathe,’” Newton said.
Atlanta’s police chief stepped down after the fatal incident and the officer responsible for killing Brooks was fired.
Newton said that is a start, but it’s still not enough. He said de-escalation training and implicit bias training are needed.
“If they would have been more trained or better suited to de-escalate the situation, it may not have gotten to that particular point,” Newton said.
Protests have not slowed since Floyd’s death. Newton said more protests are inevitable with Brooks’ death.
“We’re going to continue to protest. We’re going to continue to march. We’re going to have our voices heard. We are going to make change happen one way or another,” Newton said.
