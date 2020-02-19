Lights, cameras, black history. History is being showcased on the big screen with two films at the Bay City State Theatre.
“These two movies are what I would consider iconic basically because they address two very important points in black history and American history,” Darold Newton, president of the Bay City NAACP, said.
Those movies are Selma, showcasing the march on Selma, Alabama with Dr. Martin Luther King and the struggle for voting rights in the black community. The movie is Harriet, based on abolitionist Harriet Tubman's fight for freedom out of slavery and the underground railroad.
“Like she says, ‘freedom or die’ and basically that was it because fighting for your freedom and getting that freedom was worth dying for,” Newton said.
This weekend you won't need a ticket to see these two films, just a non-perishable food item.
Those items will be donated to local food pantries. The idea came from NAACP member Ali Smith, who wanted to provide an engaging way for the community to learn about black history.
“Show them the struggles that we've been through as African Americans, to be able to vote and to get our freedom,” Smith said.
And he says although Black History Month is in February, it’s something that should be learned and celebrated all year long.
“It’s important because it’s apart of American history and I think that we all should celebrate that,” Smith said.
“I think it's important that people see that to understand the fight for freedom and civil rights in the United States,” Newton said.
