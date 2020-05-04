In the age of coronavirus, it can be especially difficult for people dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Ele’s place is a local non-profit serving the Genesee County area. It provides grief support for children, teens, and families that have experienced the death of someone significant in their life.
Amy Krug, the director of the organization, said even though many of us can’t physically go and be with the people we care about to support them in their time of need, that doesn’t mean we still can’t be effective in helping others grieve.
The most important thing is to let people know you’re there.
Krug said reach out with a text, a phone call, or send cards. She said people can send meals by either dropping them off on the porch or arranging delivery from your favorite restaurant.
Krug said her organization routinely posts worksheets, videos, and activities on their Facebook page for those grieving in isolation because of the shutdown. She said that while the exercises are helpful, nothing beats communicating with people.
Krug said it is important to be connecting to the folks that are important to you and finding ways to remain active.
