Local non-profit organizations are seeing an uptick in the demand for their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need has increased,” said Sharon Garcia, director of communications for the Salvation Army of Eastern Michigan.
Garcia said the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people reaching out for assistance for the first time.
“They’re not part of our regular food pantry program. They’re not part of our regular ministry where we visit the seniors and help people shut-in. It’s new families who need a little extra help right now,” Garcia said.
That same demand is also felt at Hidden Harvest.
Samantha McKenzie, president, and CEO of Hidden Harvest said her organization has seen an uptick in demand as well.
“For a soup kitchen to stay level when they’ve old all their seniors to shelter in place, then that means that there are new people that are reaching out to them for support,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the annual Stamp Out Hunger event has been postponed. She said that the food drive brings in about 140,000 pounds of food each year.
McKenzie said she hopes people will come out on Saturday, April 25 to Pat’s Food Center in Freeland for a food drive organized by 242 Community Church.
“It’s going on from nine until two. So, you can go get your groceries, which is allowed, go shop at Pat’s and then drop off some extra stuff to help out your neighbors in need,” McKenzie said.
Garcia wants everyone to know the Salvation Army has a new hotline set up to help comfort those who are isolated and afraid. The number is 877-220-4195. She also encourages anyone who needs help to call 211.
“We are there to help anyone who needs it,” Garcia said.
If you would like to learn more about the Salvation Army and how you can help, click here.
If you would like to learn more about Hidden Harvest and how you can help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.