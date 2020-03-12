Backpacks, warm clothes and toys galore. This is Tuscola County's Foster Closet.
"A lot of foster parents probably couldn't do it without this resource," Kathy Maize said.
Maize knows this personally because she runs the closet and is a foster parent herself.
"When foster parents or relative placements have kids that come into care, we give them everything they need to start," Maize said.
But there's a big problem, they need a new place to operate. The building they're in, the old Millington Junior High, is about to become a new school.
We first told you about the predicament in December. Back then the deadline was June, not anymore.
"They've got a crew of contractors coming on the 16th," she said.
If they can't find a home by the end of the month, then this resource that provides toys and clothes for kids in need, will be gone.
"That would be pretty devastating,” she said. “That would, for a lot of foster parents."
Maize says the new location doesn't necessarily have to be in Tuscola County but is desperate to keep the closet running.
"Meaning whether we purchase a building, at least be able to lease for a couple years or a donated space that's going to be our forever home,” she said. “We don't want to have to pack this stuff up, put it in storage and then wait and see if something's going to happen."
Or have to close the closet door for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.