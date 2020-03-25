The coronavirus has local nonprofit organizations feeling the impact financially.
“It’s absolutely testing our funding boundaries,” said Audra Davis, President and CEO of the United Way of Saginaw County. “It’s a very critical time for the United Way.”
The United Way is one of many non-profit organizations feeling the pinch because of the coronavirus. The pandemic forced the United Way to postpone its biggest fundraiser of the year and provided challenges in how to help the community.
“This is an interruption of that campaign cycle,” said Davis. “It adds another layer of stress to the organization. We’re trying to bring food box deliveries, essential item deliveries and provide critical services to nonprofits that rely on the funding that we give them.”
One local nonprofit organization that receives money from the United Way is the Youth Protection Council, which among its causes, provides emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth.
“The coronavirus has taken up all of our time,” said Mary Ellen Johnson, President and CEO of the Youth Protection Council. “We’ve mobilized our staff, purchasing the supplies we need, reassuring our staff that we can keep the shelter safe and reassuring our kids that they’re safe in the shelter.”
John said the council has spent thousands of dollars it normally wouldn’t spend on excess sanitizing equipment for its normal living spaces and a quarantine area just in case a youth in the shelter gets the coronavirus.
“In the shelter world, the majority of our funds go to staffing because we’re staffed 24 hours a day, so our supply line items are relatively small as to our staffing line item, but the costs are astronomical and we’re just beginning this process,” said Johnson.
