Affordable housing is on its way for the city of Saginaw, after a local nonprofit and a national housing organization teamed up to provide dozens of homes.
The Youth Development Corporation opened its doors just two years ago, but already has 50 students learning trades, and a dozen out making a living.
"So not only are they learning, but they are earning credentialing that they'll be able to use no matter where they go. They stay here in Saginaw, they will be a trained technician,” said Eric Eggleston, the founder.
Eggleston sees a bit of himself in those students. The kids are ages 16 to 24, high school dropouts, at risk people of color.
"I give them an opportunity to be able to, to bind those wounds and then do something great,” Eggleston said.
The students spend just under two years learning a trade and getting their diploma.
"We intentionally do it this way. One, so it's less intimidating, but most importantly, so they learn how all of these trades work together simultaneously,” Eggleston said.
And now, the organization has teamed up with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America to build affordable, three bed, two bath homes starting at $90,000 with no fees.
"So, our students are learning not only how to build the solar panels, but also how to wire them into, into their home,” Eggleston said.
Some of his students are building their own houses; the foundation for the first of dozens has been laid.
“You could see it in his eyes, like, 'what am I doing? How am I here?' but then, once it got dug, and they start laying brick, right then I started seeing the shift in them like, 'wow, it's actually going to happen,” Eggleston said.
It's no secret Eggleston's got big dreams, but just like the fruit trees he's planting for every home, just give him time, he knows what he wants to do.
"That I made this place safer and better for the next generation. That we didn't have to rely on nobody to give us. We took what was rightfully ours and we made it better for us and for that future,” Eggleston said.
The organization plans on having an announcement ceremony at Wolverine State Baptist headquarters in early April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.