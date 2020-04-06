Nurses in Mid-Michigan are speaking out after feeling officials aren’t doing enough to protect them during the pandemic.
“It’s a big deal because our nurses are getting exposed,” said McLaren RN Tom Hall.
Hall is the local union president for nurses at McLaren Lapeer. He said corporate officials aren’t doing enough to protect nurses, so now he’s stepping up and demanding action.
“Before this pandemic, N95’s were supposed to be single-use, and single patient only. But now since the pandemic and the shortage of PPE’s across the nation, the CDC has recommended that we can reuse PPE’s as much as we need to,” Hall said.
Hall said they need more personal protection equipment, protections for vulnerable nurses, and extra time off.
“Maybe some added time off, vacation pay, so that these nurses on the front lines without proper PPE even are taken care of,” Hall said.
Hall said since the pandemic started, McLaren has laid-off nurses. He is asking the hospital to instead find alternative assignments as the number of COVID-19 patients rises in Michigan.
“We are seeing more and more, and we’re having to open up other areas to take care of these patients,” Hall said.
McLaren released the following statement:
McLaren Lapeer Region currently has the supplies and equipment we need to protect our healthcare workers and care for patients with COVID-19. We continue to follow the personal protective equipment (PPE) and patient care protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
